Minister: Special task force, multiple committees to study Bernas’ replacement

Agriculture Minister, Salahuddin Ayub, speaks during an exclusive interview with Malay Mail in Putrajaya July 3, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 4 — The Cabinet has formed a special task force and three committees to look into the new model breaking the rice monopoly once held by Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas).

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub told the Malay Mail in an exclusive interview yesterday that his ministry will be in charge of the three committees while the Economic Affairs Ministry will be leading the task force.

“Now I have appointed three parties [to study this issue]. One is spearheaded by my secretary-general,” he said, referring to Datuk Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan.

“We are using all the strength and speciality of our ministry to propose the model to replace Bernas.

“Another is from our Advisory Council, I’ve tasked them on the same issue and finally there is a special task force headed by Selangor Executive Council member on Agriculture Izham Hashim.

“The Cabinet and prime minister has also agreed for six ministries to come on board and also make a proposal on replacing Bernas,” Salahuddin said, adding that the Cabinet will study the findings before deciding on the best course of action.

Other ministries in the task force include Salahuddin’s own ministry, International Trade and Industries Ministry, Transportation Ministry, Finance Ministry and Health Ministry.

He also pointed out the fact that six ministries coupled with three ministries studying a viable replacement over the Bernas model is an indicator on how much priority the Cabinet has placed on ensuring the nation’s food security.

Salahuddin added that food security is his primary concern and focus.

Currently, the committee and the task force is conducting a study and obtaining input from all stakeholders through various means, including town hall meetings.

“We have a rough idea since we have engaged everyone involved. We call all parties from the intellectuals, academicians, corporate players, Bernas, down to the local farmers. All parties, stakeholders will participate. We are conducting our study, we hold town hall meetings, meet all the parties.

“We expect [the report] to complete around the end of August. At the end of our 100 days we must come up with the model to replace Bernas,” Salahuddin promised.

Last month, Salahuddin said Putrajaya has terminated the monopoly to import rice by Bernas.

Bernas is scheduled the brief the media in an event today.