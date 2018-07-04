Chick-fil-A, Wendy's and Chipotle among US favourite fast-food brands

Chick-fil-A sandwich — Picture courtesy of Chick-fil-A

NEW YORK, July 4 — America's favourite fast-food chain is Chick-fil-A, while Wendy's has knocked the crown off Burger King to become the country's top burger brand.

That's according to the latest results from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, which ranked the top restaurant chains in the US based on more than 22,520 customer surveys collected between June 2017 and May of this year.

Chick-fil-A holds a healthy lead over its closest rival Panera Bread to be the most popular fast-food brand in the US. Rounding out the top five spots are Subway, Arby's, and Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts, which tie for fifth place.

When it comes to the most popular pizza pies, Americans are partial to Papa John's and Pizza Hut, which tied for first place, thanks to a five-percentage gain on Pizza Hut's part, and a 2 per cent dip for Papa John's.

Meanwhile, Wendy's has knocked Burger King off its perch to become America's favourite fast-food burger brand. In third place is Jack in the Box, while McDonald's ranked last in both burger and overall fast-food restaurant categories overall.

When it comes to Mexican-style fast-food, Chipotle is the preferred brand over Taco Bell. — AFP-Relaxnews