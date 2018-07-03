Umno members should support Najib in time of need, says Shahrir

Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad leaves the MACC headquarters after recording his statement, Putrajaya July 3, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Johor Baru MP Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad has called on Umno members to continue to support beleaguered former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in his time of need.

However, at the same time, he urged them to comply with and respect the laws of the nation.

“Indirectly, we will also make sure that the law is applied, and that it is not merely a made-up scenario,” he told reporters after recording his statement with the MACC regarding the RM1 million he allegedly received from Najib.

He also advised Umno members to remain calm in the face of adversity. — Bernama