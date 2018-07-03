‘Just the beginning’, whistleblower Justo says of Najib’s arrest

Former Petrosaudi International executive Xavier Justo arrives at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya May 24, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, July 3 — Former PetroSaudi International director Xavier Andre Justo said today that he feels vindicated over the arrest of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Star reported the Swiss national, a whistleblower over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, as saying that Najib’s arrest is a great day for the country and for justice.

“I have suffered so much with my wife in exposing this Malaysian scandal, that part of us is bonded forever with Malaysia.

“It’s a day to celebrate, but we have to keep in mind that it’s just the beginning. Other accomplices have to be arrested, in Malaysia and in other parts of the world,” said Justo.

However, Justo added that he would only find closure after all those involved in the case are put behind bars.

“It’s not the end, but an extraordinary day to celebrate,” he said.