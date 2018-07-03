After arrest, Najib cries political vengeance by Pakatan

Najib also said that the charges due against him tomorrow and the ongoing 1Malaysia Development Bhd investigation were politically motivated. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has claimed that he is a victim of political vengeance by Pakatan Harapan and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, following his arrest by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) earlier today.

Najib also said that the charges due against him tomorrow and the ongoing 1Malaysia Development Bhd investigation were politically motivated.

“The arrest of Datuk Seri Najib Razak by MACC today was to be expected as since taking over the government, the Pakatan Harapan leadership has ‘delivered the guilty verdict’ against the former premier in public,” his spokesman said in a statement.

“Najib will contest these charges and clear his name in court.

“God willing, the truth will prevail,” the spokesman added.