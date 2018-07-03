Now, Mat Sabu says Cabinet may axe National Service altogether

Mohamad said the Cabinet is currently looking into all aspects of PLKN. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The Cabinet may now axe the National Service programme (PLKN) if its review proves that the programme has failed to achieve its goal in creating more patriotic and civic-minded Malaysians.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, who was interviewed “live” on state broadcaster RTM tonight, said the Cabinet is currently looking into all aspects of PLKN, including its budget, efficiency, curriculum and more.

“So we need to study whether or not we want to continue PLKN. We need to know if a short course can instil patriotism [in our youths]. The Cabinet might also discontinue the programme because of the current financial situation.

“We will follow the Cabinet’s decision,” said Mohamad, also known as Mat Sabu.

He added there could be other ways to instil a sense of patriotism and civic-mindedness among Malaysians without such an expensive programme.

Last week, Mohamad, in a press conference with several media outlets, said the programme developed during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s previous tenure as prime minister could still be of value if it is retained with the correct level of funding and suitable modules.