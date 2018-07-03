Day in court will let Najib defend himself, says Rahman Dahlan

Abdul Rahman previously defended Najib over the 1MDB scandal. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan has welcomed Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s appearance in court tomorrow, as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is expected to bring charges over the SRC International probe.

The Umno supreme council member said this will give the former prime minister an opportunity to defend himself.

“MACC says Najib is going to be charged tomorrow. This gives DS Najib a platform and an opportunity to defend himself in the court of law.

“I trust that the MACC will treat Najib fairly and the courts will give him a just trial,” said the former Kota Belud MP.

Abdul Rahman, as the Barisan Nasional (BN) Strategic Communications director, previously defended Najib over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal and denied any wrongdoings by his former boss.

He also inadvertently named Najib as the “Malaysian Official 1” linked by the US Department of Justice to the 1MDB investigations.