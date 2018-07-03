Only Riza’s statement was taken, says Mohd Shukri

A car carrying Riza Aziz (in yellow) leaves the compound of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya July 3, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) only recorded the statement from the stepson of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Riza Aziz and there was no necessity to detain him for the moment, said MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull.

When contacted, he said the MACC only recorded Riza’s statement concerning the investigation involving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

As of 9pm tonight, Riza’s vehicle had yet to leave the compound of the MACC Building here, although the media had been instructed to leave the area since 7pm. Riza arrived at the MACC building at 1.32pm today.

Riza was linked to the 1MDB scandal when the film company he had set up was alleged to have used the funds of the controversial investment company to produce a Hollywood film. — Bernama