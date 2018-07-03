Shahrir quizzed for seven hours over RM1m fund

Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad arrives at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to give his statement, July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad appeared at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today to have his statement recorded over the RM1 million which he allegedly received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He arrived at the MACC building at 9.35am.

Speaking to reporters after being questioned for seven hours, Shahrir said he had spent the money which he received in November 2013 on his political activities.

“I received a cheque (worth RM1 million) after the 13th general election,” he said.

Asked whether the fund received was legal, he said: “It should be legal because it was a political donation. It was not an illegal fund.”

Shahrir also said that his personal and the Johor Baru Umno Division accounts had been frozen.

In August 2015, Sarawak Report reported that Najib had distributed funds from his private accounts to a few Umno leaders including Shahrir who was alleged to have received RM1 million.

However, Shahrir on August 17, 2015, said that receiving assistance from the then Umno president and prime minister for the administration of party divisions was normal.

Meanwhile, a MACC source said that Shahrir’s presence at the MACC headquarters today was in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad investigation.

Shahrir, who is the former MP for Johor Bahru, resigned as the chairman of Felda on May 14 following the defeat of the Barisan Nasional led by Najib in the 14th general election on May 9. He was appointed to the post by Najib on January 6, 2017. — Bernama