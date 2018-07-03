Chanting ‘Hidup Najib’, supporters say arrest meant to demoralise

Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s supporters gather outside the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya July 3, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s arrest was aimed at demoralising his spirit, said Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, the president of a group calling itself Pemantau Malaysia Baru, which is protesting in front of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here.

Tens of Najib’s supporters from the group arrived shortly before 9pm and chanted “Hidup Najib” (Long live Najib) and “Daulat Tuanku”.

“Najib was arrested by the MACC today when all this while he has been cooperating with them and even presented himself to give his statement for two sessions.

“What is the point of his arrest, we ask...It’s aimed at breaking his spirit, push him to give up,” said Lokman, who is also an Umno supreme council member.

MORE TO COME