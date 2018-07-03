Cardi B is first female rapper to score two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 tracks

Rapper Cardi B arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala to celebrate the opening of 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' in New York, May 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 3 — With I Like It taking the number one spot in the Billboard Hot 100, Cardi B becomes the first female rapper to claim two number-one songs in the US’s main singles chart.

The first of Cardi B’s songs to top the Billboard Hot 100 was her debut single, Bodak Yellow (Money Moves), released in 2017.

With a second single — I Like It — now topping Billboard’s Hot 100, Cardi B takes the lead over four female rappers who have all scored one number-one hit in the chart: Lauryn Hill with Doo Wop (That Thing) in 1998, Lil’ Kim with Lady Marmalade in 2001, Shawnna with Stand Up in 2003 and Iggy Azalea with Fancy in 2014.

Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was released in April 2018. The tracks Bodak Yellow and I Like It are both taken from the album. — AFP-Relaxnews