Ratification of international conventions on human rights — Harapan OKU

JULY 3 — Harapan OKU, an advocacy group for persons with disabilities (PWD) in Malaysia, would first like to congratulate Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah on his appointment as the Foreign Minister in the new Pakatan Harapan cabinet.

We note with great appreciation that among his first actions as Foreign Minister, Datuk Saifuddin has pledged to adhere to the Pakatan Harapan manifesto and ratify all nine international conventions on human rights. With this move, Malaysia can stand proud as a member of the community of nations that fully respects and defends all human rights. As a community that is more vulnerable than most to violations of all kinds of rights, Harapan OKU views this as a very positive step. Datuk Saifuddin stated that Malaysia has ratified three of the nine conventions, among which is the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD). However, we would like to point out that Malaysia signed the CRPD with reservations on two of its articles, ie, Articles 15 and 18. Furthermore, Malaysia did not ratify the Optional Protocol to the CRPD.

Article 15 pertains to “freedom from torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment” whilst Article 18 “recognises the rights of persons with disabilities to liberty of movement, to freedom to choose their residence and to a nationality”. There are no defensible grounds to deny PWD these rights and protections.

The Optional Protocol is a side agreement to the CRPD that established and empowers the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to act on petitions brought by individuals who claim breaches of their rights. The Committee is also vested with the authority to undertake inquiries on grave or systematic violations of the CRPD.

Harapan OKU members do not and have never seen the logic for the above omissions and hope that the Pakatan Harapan government will ratify the full CRPD and the Optional Protocol as soon as possible.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.