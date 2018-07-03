Health minister mulls terminating Zecon Berhad’s hospital construction contract

Dzulkefly said based on his site inspection of the project, so far the construction level had only reached 34.5 per cent. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, July 3 — Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has proposed to terminate the contract to build the Petra Jaya Hospital being managed by Zecon Berhad because he is not confident the project will be completed within the stipulated time frame.

The project on the RM495 million Petra Jaya hospital commenced on May 2013 and should have been completed by November 2016 but there was a delay and the contractor had appealed to have the construction period extended until December this year.

He said based on his site inspection of the project, so far the construction level had only reached 34.5 per cent.

“Many more work structures are still not ready and I am not confident they can complete this project as promised.

“It is time this problem is dealt with more firmly and thoroughly because the remaining project of RM350 million involves a large amount,” he said when met by reporters during a working visit to the Sarawak General Hospital Heart Centre, Kota Samarahan here today.

Also present were Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr. Sim Kui Hian, Health deputy director general (Public Health) Datuk Dr.Azman Abu Bakar, Sarawak Health Director Dr Jamilah Hashin and Sarawak Heart Centre director Dr Mohd Asri Riffin.

Dr Dzulkefly said he would forward the proposal to the Cabinet meeting and present it to the Finance Ministry to reach a consensus in resolving the project delay.

“If we have reach a consensus then we will hand over this project to the Public Works Department,” he added. — Bernama