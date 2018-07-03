Tengku Amir Shah named new FAS president

Tengku Amir promised to bring better changes to the team which had succeeded in lifting various trophies in the Malaysian League. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 3 — The Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has been appointed as the new President of Football Association of Selangor (FAS) following the FAS Extraordinary Congress which was held here, today.

He took over from Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal who decided to quit the post to give more focus as the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president and also the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) deputy president.

Speaking afterwards, Tengku Amir Shah thanked the FAS affiliates and also the fans for giving full support to him to helm the association and vowed to bring better changes to the team which had succeeded in lifting various trophies in the Malaysian League.

“I would like to thank the FAS (affiliates) and also the fans...I would not have been able to do this without the fans and they are the most important people in FAS and bring the Red Giants (squad) to greater heights,” he said.

Tengku Amir said he would hold a meeting with FAS exco in a week's time to look into ways to improve the structure of the association while urging the Red Giants fans to fill up the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil for the FA Cup final match between Selangor and Pahang this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Subahan who was FAS President for almost two years thanked Tengku Amir Shah for taking up the post and expressed confidence that Tengku Amir Shah would be able to discharge his responsibilities well. — Bernama