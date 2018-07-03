PAS calls for law on political funding

Tuan Ibrahim said that all political parties should be transparent about their funding sources. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA BHARU, July 3 — PAS has urged the Pakatan Harapan Government to introduce a law to control political funding in the country.

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said former prime minister Najib Tun Razak had tried to bring the matter to Parliament, but it did not materialise.

“Actually, the draft had been completed and PAS and Gagasan Sejahtera had expressed our views on the Bill and several initial actions to be taken by the (Barisan Nasional) government.

“But unfortunately the Bill was not brought to Parliament and in the next session, we will try to urge the (present) Government to bring it up again,” he told reporters while attending the Kelantan State Economic Development Corporation’s Aidilfitri event here, today.

Tuan Ibrahim was commenting on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) move to freeze 900 accounts — including several owned by Umno central and state chapters — following an investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The Kubang Kerian MP said that all political parties should be transparent about their funding sources, adding that PAS had always been open about their finances and declared them to the Registrar of Societies each year. — Bernama