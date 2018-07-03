Terengganu mulls sending syariah offenders to rehabilitation centres

State Syariah Implementation. Education and Higher Education Committee chairman Satiful Bahri Mamat said it was an alternative being considered by the state government. ― Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 3 — The Terengganu government is contemplating to send syariah criminal offenders in the state to rehabilitation centres, instead of prison.

State Syariah Implementation. Education and Higher Education Committee chairman Satiful Bahri Mamat said it was an alternative being considered by the state government to bring the offenders to the true teachings of Islam without them having to go to prison.

He said sending syariah offenders to rehabilitation centres would be more suitable as the punishment would be lighter, such as doing social service for s stipulated period and studying Islam for them to better understand the religion

“Imposing civil punishment for syariah offences is not suitable. For example, in prison, the inmates have to wear short pants even Islam does not encourage prison sentence. So, we are considering setting up rehabilitation centres for syariah criminal offenders, he told reporters after the State Assembly sitting here today.

Earlier during the State Assembly sitting, Saiful, in response to an oral question from Ridzuan Hashim (PAS - Buluh Gading), said the state government was looking into various measures to improve and empower the state’s Syariah court institution.

The Paka State Assemblyman said among the measures taken was upgrading the prosecution division at the State Religious Affairs Department into a department.

“Apart from that, we will also increase the number of (voluntary) syariah enforcement personnel as currently, we only have about 100 people in the state,” he added.

He said campaigns would also be organised by the government to inculcate awareness among the public, especially on dressing and covering of the “aurat”. — Bernama