MACC initiates probe into alleged embezzlement of MCMC funds

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has initiated investigations into alleged embezzlement of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) funds amounting close to RM25 million.

According to a MACC source, a National Film Development Corporation (Finas) senior officer with a ‘Datuk’ title was suspected to have been involved in the embezzlement of the funds approved for the implementation of projects under the 1Malaysia Negaraku programme.

There were about 10 projects and preliminary investigations revealed the senior officer was involved in almost all of the projects.

Bernama was informed that the senior officer who was directed to manage the procurement and payment process at Finas for the project, was authorised to sign offer letters to companies appointed by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM).

“The senior officer was directed to use the MCMC funds to implement the projects.

“The senior officer was also said to have collaborated with the companies by approving payments for projects which were not implemented,” the source said when met by Bernama.

The MACC had today gone to all the companies involved to collect related documents to assist in the investigation, he said.

Statements have also been recorded from four individuals including Finas director-general and officers from MCMC to facilitate investigations.

According to the source, 70 individuals have been identified to assist in the probe.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operation), Datuk Seri Azam Baki when contacted confirmed the investigation but declined to elaborate. — Bernama