Instagram introduces new ‘You’re Caught Up’ feature and WhatsApp offers ability to quiet groups

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3 — Instagram is rolling out a feature that will notify users when they’ve seen all the latest posts from the past two days — in other words, when they’re “caught up.”

Over a billion iOS and Android users can rest assured that there are no new posts mixed in with already-seen photos or videos from the past 48 hours when they cross the point of “You’re All Caught Up.”

Instagram introduces ‘You're All Caught Up’. — Picture courtesy of Instagram

In a blog post announcing the feature, Instagram says “With this message, you’ll have a better understanding of your Feed.”

For those concerned about missing something from those they follow, it could ease up on repeated checking. The move follows initiatives by many of the big tech companies, such as Apple, Google and Microsoft to pay more attention to digital health by introducing ‘Do Not Disturb’ modes of varying kinds and offering new ways to configure notifications, silence apps and filter non-important messages.

Meanwhile other Facebook-owned app WhatsApp has recently added a new setting that will give admins of group chats the chance to silence other participants.

The messaging app is often used by communities to organise events or pass on details, for example, a teacher communicating with a class or parents, however if everyone starts to chime in, the notifications could become unbearable.

Now organisers can go into the settings, tap ‘Group Info’ — ‘Group Settings’ — ‘Send Messages’ and select “Only Admins” for a convenient new tool. The feature should be available now to all iOS and Android users. — AFP-Relaxnews