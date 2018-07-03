Citing security reasons, media told to leave MACC

Members of the media continue their ‘stakeout’ near the main gate of the MACC headquarters. — Picture by Thasha Jayamanogaran

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Media personnel were asked to vacate the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here where Datuk Seri Najib Razak is being held tonight following his arrest due to security reasons.

A MACC spokesperson made the announcement to about 70 media personnel staked out in front of the main lobby since 8am.

Media personnel were told to leave the compound by 7pm despite the ongoing questioning of Najib’s stepson, Riza Aziz who has not left since arriving at 1.35pm.

Despite the evacuation order, media personnel continued to wait outside the compound near the main gate after they were allowed to do so for further developments.

A group called Pemantau Malaysia Baru, led by Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, is expected to gather outside the MACC headquarters at around 9pm in protest of Najib’s arrest.

Earlier, former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad arrived at MACC 9.55am and 9.35am before leaving around 4pm and 5.30pm respectively.

Shahrir was here for the 1MDB probe today while Zahid was called in to answer investigators’ questions surrounding the alleged abuse of funds in connection with a family-owned welfare foundation, called Yayasan Akal Budi.