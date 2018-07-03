Shania Twain takes fans behind the scenes of her ‘Now’ tour (VIDEO)

Twain is currently performing a string of dates in her home country of Canada before heading back to the US next week. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 3 — With her “Now” tour currently under way and a second US tour leg kicking off next week, Shania Twain has offered up a glimpse of the work that goes on behind the scenes.

Live Nation shares the nearly three-minute video titled “Shania Now,” which opens on footage from the tour’s opening night in Tacoma, Washington, before taking viewers backstage 22 days earlier, during tour rehearsals in Los Angeles.

Members of the tour team, from musicians and dancers to the creative director a choreographer, weigh in, explaining the concept of the stage show and painting a picture of how it came to life.

“I’m almost sad when rehearsals are over because it’s a...bonding period for everybody that is behind the making of the show,” says Twain.

Twain began her “Now” tour in the US in early May; she’s currently performing a string of dates in her home country of Canada before heading back to the US next week, with shows running there through early August. — AFP-Relaxnews