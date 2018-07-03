Zeti entitled to take legal action against Najib, says Guan Eng

Zeti, when met by reporters after the Council of Eminent Persons meeting here today, declined to comment when asked on the RM2.6 billion in Najib’s account. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz is entitled to take legal action against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on allegations regarding the RM2.6 billion in his account, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Lim added that his ministry had full confidence in Zeti’s integrity and credibility.

“I have confidence in Zeti. She knows what needs to be done so let’s allow her take the necessary action,” he told reporters at the Hari Raya open house organised by the Customs Department here today.

Recently, in an interview with news portal Malaysiakini, Najib claimed that Zeti, during her tenure as BNM governor, knew about the RM2.6 billion in his personal bank account prior to the 13th general election but did not question it.

The former prime minister also reiterated that the RM2.6 billion was a donation from a member of the Saudi royal family.

Meanwhile, Zeti, when met by reporters after the Council of Eminent Persons meeting here today, declined to comment when asked on the RM2.6 billion in Najib’s account.

“I don’t want to make a remark on it now as there is a case I can’t give any comment at present. However, at a later stage, you will get the comment,” she added. — Bernama