Here’s a first look at new Guinness brewery set to open in the US this summer

Guinness Open Gate Brewery and Barrel House in Maryland. —PRNewsfoto/Diageo Beer Company USA handout via AFP-Relaxnews

MARYLAND, July 3 — Makers of Guinness, Ireland’s unofficial national beverage, have announced plans to open a new brewery in the US this summer that will drastically shorten pilgrimage travel times for lovers of the Irish stout.

Beer lovers who can’t make it to Dublin may want to consider traveling to Maryland this year, where the Open Gate Brewery and Barrel House will open just outside Baltimore.

Though Guinness Draught will continue to be brewed and imported from Ireland, the US outpost will produce Guinness Blonde and house an experimental lab for new beers developed with American and Maryland brewing traditions.

Visitors will be able to tour the taproom and the 10-barrel brewery and dine at the on-site restaurant.

Guinness is the latest European beer brand to plant its flag in the US.

Last year, Scottish craft brewery BrewDog opened a taproom in Columbus, Ohio called DogTap Columbus. Plans are also afoot to open a beer-themed hotel that will feature everything from an in-shower beer fridge, beer spa treatments, and in-room beer tap.

Meanwhile, Guinness’s Open Gate Brewery and Barrel House opens August 3. — AFP-Relaxnews