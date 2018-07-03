Ringgit loses more ground against US dollar at close

The local unit was traded lower against a basket of currencies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The ringgit lost further ground against the US dollar at the close today, in line with regional emerging currencies hampered by the heightening trade friction between the US and China.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 4.0470/0500 against the US dollar from Monday's close of 4.0380/0420.

A dealer said news the US would start imposing tariffs on US$34 billion in Chinese imports on Friday had resulted in more fund outflows from the region, including Malaysia.

However, he said the losses in the ringgit were capped by higher crude oil prices, with benchmark Brent crude oil traded at US$78.01 per barrel at 6.21pm today.

The local unit was traded lower against a basket of currencies

It declined against the Singapore dollar to 2.9618/9649 from 2.9526/9558 on Monday and fell against the yen to 3.6479/6513 from 3.6424/6474.

Vis-a-vis the pound, the local note retreated to 5.3315/3371 from 5.3100/3156 on Monday and was lower against the euro at 4.7156/7207 from 4.6994/7057 previously. — Bernama