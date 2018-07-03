Wanita Umno nationwide to pray for Najib’s safety, justice

Najib will spend the night in MACC lockup tonight, and will be charged tomorrow. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The women’s wing of Umno announced today it will be hosting a “solat hajat” session, or special prayers of requests to God, for former party president Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s safety.

Following Najib’s arrest by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) earlier today, newly-elected Wanita wing chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad urged authorities to bestow Najib his rights, befitting his role as a citizen who “has contributed so much” to the country.

“God willing, Wanita Umno will host ‘solat hajat’ at all 191 divisions to pray for the safety and justice for former president Najib who has contributed so much to the nation and country,” she said in a statement.

She did not specify when this will be held.

The Parit Sulong MP also told wing members to stay calm, and to pray that Umno members continue to receive protection from Allah.

Najib will spend the night in MACC lockup tonight, and will be charged tomorrow.