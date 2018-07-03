Najib expected to face over 10 CBT charges linked to SRC International

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves MACC headquarters in Putrajaya May 24, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is expected to face more than 10 counts of committing criminal breach of trust linked to the SRC International Sdn Bhd case, according to a source.

It said that Najib would be charged tomorrow at a Kuala Lumpur court and that the new Attorney General Tommy Thomas himself would lead the prosecution team.

A court source said Najib would be charged at the Criminal Sessions Court 2 located at Level 4 on the right wing of the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex.

It is learned that the case would be mentioned before the most senior of the Sessions Court judges, Datuk Zainal Abidin Kamarudin, and then transferred to the Criminal High Court 1 before Justice Datuk Azman Abdullah.

The 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) Special Task Force said in a statement today that Najib was arrested at his residence in Jalan Langgak Duta here at 2.35pm over the investigation into SRC International and would be charged at 8.30am tomorrow.

Najib had gone to the MACC headquarters twice earlier to have his statement recorded over the investigation into a case related to SRC International.

SRC International was a subsidiary of 1MDB, and was placed under the jurisdiction of the Finance Ministry in 2012.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull said on May 22 that the MACC probe in 2015 against Najib involved funds of RM2.6 billion and RM42 million that were believed to have been transferred from SRC International to the former prime minister’s personal bank accounts. — Bernama