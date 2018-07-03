Fulfil UEC promise, MCA Youth tells deputy education minister

Leong said UEC is one of four areas in education that Teoh, who was sworn in yesterday, must address. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — MCA Youth wants Deputy Education Minister Teoh Nie Ching to make good on DAP’s election promise to gain government recognition for the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) of Chinese independent schools now that Pakatan Harapan (PH) is in power.

Its secretary general Datuk Leong Kim Soon said the promise made during the campaign for 14th general election was given not only by Teoh but also DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng, who is also the current finance minister.

“Now that she is already in the Education Ministry based on her appointment as the deputy minister of education, she has the power to fulfil her promise. It is time for DAP to honour its promise on recognising UEC.

“She now has 30 days or a month to make good her words,” he said in a statement today.

Both PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) had promised during the May 9 polls to give UEC the government recognition it had sought since it was introduced more than 40 years ago.

BN had pledged to let UEC holders enrol in public universities on the condition that they score a credit in Bahasa Malaysia and a pass in History in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations.

Leong said UEC is one of four areas in education that Teoh, who was sworn in yesterday, must address.

The others are the construction of 10 Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina or Chinese vernacular schools and the relocation of six Sekolah Wawasan and how it would affect Chinese education and computer classes.

“These are the tasks that the Ministry of Education, of which the current Deputy Education Minister Teoh Nie Ching must especially complete at this stage. There is no excuse or U-turn on this policy that should prevent her from fulfilling DAP’s pledge.

“The Chinese community is waiting for DAP to honour the promise now that the rakyat has given Pakatan Harapan the mandate,” said Leong.