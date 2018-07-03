DPM arrives in Mongolia for first official visit abroad

Dr Wan Azizah will be attending the Asian Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (AMCDRR). — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

ULAANBAATAR, July 3 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is visiting Mongolia for her maiden visit abroad as Malaysia’s deputy prime minister to attend the Asian Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (AMCDRR).

Dr Wan Azizah, who is heading the Malaysian delegation to the conference attended by more than 3,000 participants, will convey Malaysia’s statement on the initiatives, implementation, achievements and challenges faced by Malaysia in reducing the risk of disaster.

Malaysia’s ambassador to China who is simultaneously accredited to Mongolia, Datuk Zainuddin Yahya said Dr Wan Azizah had a tight schedule especially tomorrow in conjunction with the conference where she had to attend three important meetings, besides receiving courtesy calls from important leaders on the sidelines of the conference.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also chairman of the Central Committee on Disaster Management, arrived at the Mongolian capital today (Tuesday night about 7pm Mongolian time) until Thursday for the conference.

“We not only share (expertise) but we also learn,” Zainuddin told Malaysian journalists covering the working visit of Dr Wan Azizah at the Mongolian capital today.

He said AMCDRR was the platform to discuss regional mechanism in tackling issues concerning reducing disaster risks in the Asia Pacific region.

Besides the sessions on Ministerial Statements, Dr Wan Azizah will also attend the Asian Leaders’ Meeting together with the nations which had hosted the AMCDRR and deliver her keynote address on “Coherence on 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goal” at the Technical Session.

Dr Wan Azizah will hold bilateral discussions with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction, (Ms) Mami Mizutori.

Dr Wan Azizah is also scheduled to have meetings with the Deputy Secretary-General of Asean for Asean Sosio-Cultural Community (ASCC), Vongthep Arthakaivalvatee; Executive Director of Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), (Ms) Adelina Kamal; Chair of UNISDR Scientific and Technology Advisory Group (STAG), Prof. Rajib Shaw and EXCO Programme Development and Operations of Mercy Malaysia Norazam Samah.

“The gathering enables the participants to share information, experience and exchange of views and the national plan towards reducing and managing disaster risks,” said Zainuddin.

Zainuddin said Malaysia would share experience and expertise in managing flash floods at the conference.

He said Malaysia could also learn from the other countries on the technology on flood mitigation, people’s resilience aspects when facing the disaster and risk financing.

The organising of the 8th AMCDRR in Mongolia was hosted jointly by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) and the Mongolian government with the theme “Preventing Disaster Risk: Protecting Sustainable Development”.

Malaysia had hosted the AMCDRR in 2008.

Zainuddin said the commitment of national leaders attending the AMCDRR in Mongolia would be translated into the Ulaanbaatar Declaration and the Asian Regional Plan 2018-2020. — Bernama