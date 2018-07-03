Pray4DSNR: Umno supreme council member calls for protest over Najib’s arrest

Datuk Seri Najib Razak offers special prayers a day before the 14th general election at a mosque in Pekan May 8, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — A group led by an Umno supreme council member has called for supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Razak to gather outside the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) tonight in protest of his arrest earlier today.

In a statement with the hashtags “#Solidariti4DSNR” and “#Pray4DSNR”, Pemantau Malaysia Baru president Datuk Lokman Noor Adam described the arrest as an injustice to Najib, claming that the latter will not be charged tomorrow over misappropriating 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund but will instead be charged under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA).

“I am pleading with all Malaysians, let us protest the injustice done to Datuk Seri Najib Razak tonight. Be with me for two hours, from 9pm to 11 pm tonight.

“Let us sacrifice our time and head to the MACC headquarters... in solidarity with Datuk Seri Najib and to express our disappointment towards a cruel regime,” he said.

Lokman added that if Najib was not charged over the 1MDB scandal tomorrow, it will be proof that all the claims against Najib over the issue were untrue.

“Pantau Malaysia Baru is questioning the need for MACC to arrest Datuk Seri Najib and to force him to sleep in the lockup tonight.

“Is he a criminal who wants to escape from being tried in court? Did he not cooperate before this and appeared at the MACC headquarters without any issue? Can’t the same method to be used to bring Najib to court for the legal process to take place?” he asked.

MACC officials arrested Najib at the former prime minister’s house on Jalan Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.

He was brought to the MACC headquarters here where he will be remanded for one night before being taken to the High Court in Kuala Lumpur at 8.30am tomorrow for prosecution.

The Pekan MP, who resigned as Umno president and Barisan Nasional chairman after the coalition’s defeat in the May 9 general election, is under investigation for suspected criminal wrongdoing in his brainchild 1MDB, founded in 2009 as a sovereign vehicle to attract foreign investment into the country.