Let rule of law run its course, Zahid says of Najib’s arrest

Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi leaves the MACC headquarters after giving his statement, Putrajaya July 3, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi has urged for the rule of law run its course following the arrest of his former boss, Datuk Seri Najib Razak today.

Zahid, who was recently elected Umno president, said he has confidence that the law will clear the air over cases linked to Najib.

“I respect the rule of law to clear the image and perception of the public because now the judgment and court of the ‘public’ have played a great role.

“So I respect the rule of law, and am confident this case will be cleared up soon,” he said.

Zahid exited the MACC building here at 5.20pm after spending seven-and-a-half hours in the interrogation room answering questions on the alleged abuse of funds amounting RM800,000 from a family-owned welfare foundation called Yayasan Akal Budi.

