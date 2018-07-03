Treat Najib with dignity, says Rafizi after arrest

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to reporters at his Aidilfitri open house in Pekan June 15, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The arrest of Datuk Seri Najib Razak has struck a nerve with Rafizi Ramli, who said he wishes to see the former prime minister treated with respect and dignity.

The PKR vice-president said in a tweet that Najib should be treated well while he awaits his court date tomorrow morning.

“News broke that Najib Razak was arrested by MACC (Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission).

“I am among those who has critiqued him, but I pray that he is treated well as a former prime minister, his dignity and personal honour upheld.

“That is the struggle for reforms,” he wrote.

Berita tersebar @NajibRazak ditahan @SPRMMalaysia



Saya antara orang yg banyak kritik beliau. Ttp saya berdoa beliau dilayan baik sbg seorg bekas PM, dijaga maruah dan air muka.



Saya berdoa beliau dan keluarga diberi keadilan sebaik-baiknya.



Itulah perjuangan reformasi. — Rafizi Ramli (@rafiziramli) July 3, 2018

Najib was arrested at his home on Jalan Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur today at 2.35pm and will be charged tomorrow, the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigation special taskforce said in a statement today.

The taskforce said Najib was arrested in connection with the probe into SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

Najib will be charged at 8.30am in the Kuala Lumpur court, it said.