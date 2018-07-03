Can these teens identify songs from the 2000s? (VIDEO)

Watch these teens try to identify songs from the 2000s in this new video from popular YouTube channel React.

LOS ANGELES, July 3 — Popular YouTube channel React got together a bunch of opinionated teens to try and identify a new batch of songs from the 2000s.

The channel often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the songs the teens listened to include Goodies by Ciara featuring Petey, Photograph by Nickelback, Smile by Lily Allen and more.

Think you'll be able to figure out the songs? Play along to the clip below to see how many of these songs you can identify: