Najib to spend the night in MACC lockup

MACC officers are seen outside Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s residence in Kuala Lumpur July 3, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak will have to spend the night in lockup before being brought to court following his arrest by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

A MACC officer, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed the matter.

Najib had earlier arrived at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at around 4pm after graftbusters picked him up at his private residence on Jalan Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur around 2.35pm.

He is expected be charged tomorrow at 8.30am in the Kuala Lumpur court.

MORE TO COME