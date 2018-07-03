Beyonce and Jay-Z’s ‘Everything is Love’ is getting a physical release on Friday

Beyonce & Jay-Z wear Givenchy — On The Run Tour II. — Picture courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Givenchy

LOS ANGELES, July 3 — A few weeks after the digital release of their joint album Everything is Love, the Carters have revealed they’ll be dropping physical copies of the album this Friday.

Everything is Love initially dropped on Tidal on June 16, followed soon after by a release on other streaming platforms.

Now, a tweet from Roc Nation has confirmed some internet sleuthing that suggested a physical release might be next up.

The album is available for pre-order via Amazon Music and Urban Outfitters.

Jay-Z and Beyonce are currently in the midst of their joint “On the Run II” tour, with a string of European shows in the weeks ahead. They’ll then kick off a North American tour leg on July 25, wrapping up October 2. — AFP-Relaxnews