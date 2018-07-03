AirAsia chief confirms Airbus A330neo order

Fernandes was previously reported as saying the group was looking at expanding its Airbus wide-body models as well as AirAsiaX's fleet. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — AirAsia Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes today confirmed that the budget carrier had placed an order for 66 units of Airbus A330neo passenger jets.

In his latest post on Twitter, he also indicated that the airline might place an additional order from the aircraft manufacturer.

“Off to Airbus today in Toulouse. Lots to discuss. The A330neo (is equipped) with Rolls Royce engines. They (weigh) 251 tonnes (and) can reach London,” he said.

Fernandes was previously reported as saying the Group was looking at expanding its Airbus wide-body models as well as AirAsiaX's fleet. It currently owns 242 Airbus models, comprising 212 units of A320 and 30 units of the A330. — Bernama