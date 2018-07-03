Prada revisits archive pieces for Mytheresa.com

The Mytheresa.com x Prada collection is out today. — Picture courtesy of Mytheresa.com x Prada

MILAN, July 3 — The online luxury fashion retailer, Mytheresa.com, is launching a second exclusive collection with Prada. This time, the Italian fashion house has delved into its archives to revisit some of its most iconic designs. This latest collaboration drops today.

Following the success of their first collaborative collection, launched in July 2017, Mytheresa.com and Prada have teamed up again on a new and exclusive line of ready-to-wear clothing and accessories for summer 2018. The collection comprises 20 pieces available exclusively on www.mytheresa.com and directly inspired by Prada’s archives.

Highlights include the Italian label’s banana and mermaid prints, with red or green flames, seen on loose-cut T-shirts, dresses and hooded sweaters. The collection also features various dresses, finished with floral prints or horizontal stripes, as well as straight-cut skirts, sweaters, bucket hats, shoes and bags.

However, the star of this exclusive line is undoubtedly Prada’s flame sandals, directly inspired by a model shown at the label’s spring/summer 2012 fashion show.

Mytheresa.com and Prada have signed up American singer Abra as the face of this exclusive new collection. The rising R’n’B star fronts the collab in a series of photos and a video, in which she performs her own song, Fruit, from her debut album, Rose.

The Mytheresa x Prada collection is out today with prices ranging from €250 to €1,150 (RM1,180 to RM5,420). — AFP-Relaxnews