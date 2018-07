Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya May 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be prosecuted tomorrow, the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigation special taskforce said today.

The taskforce confirmed that Najib was arrested today in relation to the case of former 1MDB unit SRC International Sdn Bhd.

“Mohd Najib will be charged on July 4, 2018 (tomorrow) at 8.30am in the Kuala Lumpur court,” said the taskforce in a statement.

