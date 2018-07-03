Maybank Islamic named 2018’s top Islamic bank

The Banker said the judging panel was impressed by the bank’s push to develop new products and services, its commitment to green innovations in Islamic finance and continued regional expansion. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Maybank Islamic Bhd has been named the Asia-Pacific winner of The Banker’s Islamic Bank of the Year in 2018, on top of recognition and accolades in the country awards category for Malaysia.

In a statement, Maybank Islamic said the bank was honoured to be recognised and the awards would encourage it to work harder as it moves towards global leadership.

“Our aspirations towards 2020 is to be the leading Islamic financial institution which will be measured based on our financials, global presence, product development and innovation and through our Centre of Excellence,” said Maybank Islamic Chief Executive Officer Datuk Mohamed Rafique Merican.

London-based publication, The Banker, said the judging panel was impressed by the bank’s push to develop new products and services, its commitment to green innovations in Islamic finance and continued regional expansion.

The publication said the bank's achievements were underscored by some impressive performance figures over the 2017 review period.

It said the bank’s steady growth pace in Singapore and Indonesia also contributed to its recognition as the best in Asia Pacific, whereby growth in the bank’s Singaporean and Indonesian units saw them collectively contribute 6.7 per cent to the group’s total Islamic assets at the end of 2017. — Bernama