‘Club Mickey Mouse’ returns with season two this Friday

Season two of ‘Club Mickey Mouse’ will premiere on July 6, 2018, at 2.30pm on Disney Channel (Astro Ch 615). — Picture courtesy of Disney Channel

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The Mouseketeers are back with the second season of Disney Channel’s hit show Club Mickey Mouse and fans can look forward to more fun and comedy as well as celebrity guest appearances that include popular singer-songwriters Hael Husaini, Haqiem Rusli, and actress Diana Danielle.

Reprising their roles are Head Mouseketeer Charis, and fellow Mouseketeers Dheena, Erissa, Faiz, Gabriel and Wafiy. As Mouseketeer Natasya graduates from Club Mickey Mouse, talented 14-year-old Ellya will also be coming onboard as a new Mouseketeer this season.

Club Mickey Mouse made its debut in Southeast Asia last September 2017 with the first season becoming the #1 show on Disney Channel with 2.7 million on-air viewers. Created by Walt Disney in 1955, the iconic variety show will feature content in a mix of English and Bahasa Malaysia over 13 episodes.

Kicking off the season in the first episode is the heart-pumping song Start Me Up, composed by Audi Mok, the man behind various award-winning songs by top Malaysian artists including Faizal Tahir, Joe Flizzow and Siti Nurhaliza. More original songs will also be revealed this season by local composers Aizat Amdan, Anas Amdan and Mia Palencia.

Fans can also look forward to live music and dance performances by the Mouseketeers as they go on a road show to celebrate the launch of the new season. You will be able to participate in exciting games, get a sneak peek of what’s to come in the new season plus get a chance to meet the Mouseketeers themselves on these dates:

— July 14 to 15: Penang, Gurney Paragon

— August 18 to 19: KL MyTown Mall

— September 1 to 2: KL IPC Mall

Season two of Club Mickey Mouse will premiere this Friday on Disney Channel (Astro Ch 615) at 2.30pm and will also be available On Demand. Astro subscribers can also catch the premiere of Club Mickey Mouse on Disney XD (Astro Ch 617) and Disney Junior (Astro Ch 613) at the same time.