An MACC car believed to be ferrying Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves his residence on Jalan Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur July 3, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been arrested.

Officials from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed the arrest was made today at the former prime minister’s house on Jalan Langgak Duta today.

He is expected to be brought to the MACC headquarters here.

MORE TO COME