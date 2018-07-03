Timely for Sapura Energy to raise capital, analysts say

SEB is involved in offshore development, drilling and pipe-laying services as well as engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning services. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — While Sapura Energy Bhd (SEB) posted a net loss of RM147 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2018 (Q1FY19), a number of research houses remain undiminished in their outlook for the company and stress that its immediate priority will be to raise capital for future growth in the medium to longer term.

Analysts were in agreement that SEB’s priority in FY19 would be to de-gear or lower its borrowings, which at 1.6 times of debt-to-equity ratio was relatively high among its global peers.

SEB is involved in offshore development, drilling and pipe-laying services as well as engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning services. The group also owns upstream assets with 243mmboe (millions of barrels of oil equivalent) of reserves and resources, of which 94 per cent is natural gas.

In rating a “buy” for SEB, Maybank Investment Bank said a well-executed capital raising exercise would cut its net gearing level to a healthier level, to, say, 0.6 times in terms of debt-to-equity ratio.

“To be successful, these initiatives require high commitment from major shareholders and should be structured to be win-win,” it added.

With RM16.5 billion in borrowings and RM1.4 billion in cash as at end Q1 FY19, Credit Suisse said deleveraging or debt reduction would remain a key priority as it was important that the company remained well capitalised to capture the improving prospects in the industry.

UOB Kay Hian said although it was difficult to gauge if investors would perceive the capital raising needs positively, “we view that the timing of this new information is a strong signal that SEB is close to securing more mega contracts that will require capital support.”

As for the Q1FY19 results, Credit Suisse said SEB’s performance was dragged down by its drilling division but it did not think that the market would be displeased with the results as “FY19 is expected to be a ‘transition year’ after all.”

It felt that SEB would, at best, break even this year where its order book wins would be a more crucial parameter “to ensure the company survives in the medium term.”

Maintaining its rating of “outperform” for SEB when looking at the big picture, Credit Suisse said that its thesis for the company remained intact where the key catalysts would be from more order wins, improved tender market and listing of the exploration and production (E&P) division.

SEB’s management, it said, expected profit in its E&P division to improve over time as its gas fields begin production and with higher margins to oil, adding that it remained crucial for SEB to secure sizeable orders in FY19.

Saying that SEB has secured RM4.5 billion worth of contracts year-to-date, Credit Suisse said the company was tendering for another US$4.9 billion (about RM19.7 billion) worth of other contracts.

As for UOB Kay Hian, it maintained a “buy” for SEB based on its outstanding international track record and that contract wins were beginning to translate into a better outlook for activities and asset utilisation.

It said SEB’s long-term risk-reward was gradually adjusting in its engineering and construction (E&C) and E&P divisions.

“The stock also fits into our sector theme to invest in companies that are internationally competitive and do not have high local contract dependency,” UOB Kay Hian said.

As for Affin Hwang Capital, it also said that the weaker results were expected as “we had anticipated another weak quarter” with E&C and drilling revenues continuing to be impacted by weak asset utilisation.

Upgrading its rating of SEB to a “hold” from “sell”, it believed that SEB’s losses had hit bottom and that weak results were likely at the end of the tunnel.

KAF-Seagroat & Campbell Securities, which has rated SEB as a “buy”, expected more to come from the E&P division, especially from the promising gas fields in Sarawak, where nine well discoveries have been made to date.

SEB is currently developing the Gorek, Larak and Bakong fields as phase 1 of the SK408 PSC contract, following the approval of the field development plan from Petronas and the signing of the gas sales agreement (GSA).

The development will see two production wells on each of the Larak, Gorek and Bakong fields and a total production rate of 400 million cubic feet per day -- four times higher than the production rate of the SK310 B15 field. First gas is expected towards the end of this year.

More importantly, KAF-Seagroat & Campbell Securities said SEB was also expected to finalise the GSA for the Jerun field, estimated to have twice the resource size of Gorek, Larak and Bakong fields combined, this year.

“Together with the recently won PSC in Mexico and the group’s recent farm-in agreements to five offshore exploration permits in New Zealand, these provide substantial opportunities to expand its foothold into the E&P segment,” it said.

AllianceDBS, in focusing on SEB’s E&C’s division while giving the counter a “buy” rating, said following the recovery in oil prices, it expected more jobs to filter through to the division as the oil and gas industry’s capital expenditure cycle had bottomed out. — Bernama