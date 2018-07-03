IGP appears at MACC while Riza Aziz, Zahid, Shahrir Samad still being questioned

A car believed to be transporting Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun is seen entering the Malaysia Anti Corruption Commission in Putrajaya July 3, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) here this afternoon, where three prominent individuals are currently being questioned over the 1MDB corruption scandal.

A source said Fuzi was meeting privately with the MACC chief commissioner Datuk Sri Mohd Shukri Abdull.

“Fuzi had requested a courtesy meeting with Shukri and also to discuss several matters,” the source said, refusing to divulge further.

The exterior of MACC headquarters became a hive of activity when the over-70 media personnel assembled witnessed the unannounced arrival of heavily-tinted vehicles and escorts with blazing sirens.

However, Fuzi did not leave his vehicle and was instead directed by MACC officers to another building where Shukri’s office is located.

It is understood that the escorts had brought him to the wrong entrance.

Inside the MACC headquarters, Hollywood film producer and son to Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Riza Aziz, remained in questioning following his arrival at 1.35pm.

Riza, the son of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor from an earlier marriage to Abdul Aziz Nong Chik, was linked to the 1MDB scandal after the US Department of Justice named his Los Angeles-based film production and distribution company Red Granite Pictures as among the recipients of the misappropriated funds from 1MDB.

Red Granite Pictures produced the 2013 Oscar-nominated movie Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Also, being questioned are former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi and former Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad, who both arrived in the morning.