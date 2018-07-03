Baru Bian says fine with being Sarawak’s sole Cabinet member

Baru Bian (right) chairs a meeting with staff at the Works Ministry in Kuala Lumpur July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The Pakatan Harapan administration’s performance is more important than the representation of the individual states in the federal Cabinet, said Works Minister Baru Bian.

He said he was not concerned that his state of Sarawak has but one full minister, saying he preferred to think about his performance over his origins.

“I am honoured and privileged to have been given the confidence by Tun Mahathir Mohamad to be in his Cabinet, but for me, numbers here does not really matter,” he said.

He also expressed his confidence in the new Cabinet ministers and lawmakers, describing their diversity as an asset.

“There are activists, former opposition leaders who have been there for many years, that includes me, and people on the ground with their extensive backgrounds.”

“I believe if we focus on the need of projects based on the needs of the people, we cannot be wrong,” he said.

He also added that it would not matter if Sarawak has one or 10 ministers if the state did not benefit.

Baru also pointed out that the selections were decided by consensus.