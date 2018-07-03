Nga claims not disappointed by Cabinet post snub

Nga said he has full confidence in the leadership of Dr Mahathir. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 3 — Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said he was not upset about being passed over for a position in Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) administration’s Cabinet.

Nga, who is also DAP vice secretary-general, said it was time to close ranks and support the new ministers announced yesterday.

“I am not disappointed. I fought the race and kept the faith, and I also heartily congratulate the new Cabinet on their appointment,” Nga told a press conference today after being sworn in as a Perak state assemblyman.

“It is time to rebuild the country and make Malaysia great again, so I urge Malaysians to support the new Cabinet.”

Nga also said he has full confidence in the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, as he is the most experienced prime minister in the nation’s history.

The Teluk Intan MP and Aulong assemblyman said Mahathir would be able to fulfil the people’s wishes and implement the promises made by PH in its GE14 manifesto.

Nga said he was touched by those who expressed their love and support for him to be named a Cabinet minister.

The decision to overlook Nga drew criticism, including from DAP Socialist Youth leader Wong Kah Woh who called it disrespectful to the component parties’ suggestions.

Asked about Perak DAP’s sentiments about the decision, Nga reiterated that it respected the decision made by PH leadership.

“We accept and respect their decision. I also respect Mahathir as a senior statesman, and will do so as long he continues to fulfil our reform agenda.”

Nga was also asked if he had been contacted by Dr Mahathir after the decision, and replied: “I would love to receive his call if I have the privilege.”