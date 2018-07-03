IGP says will interview Najib before any arrest

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun says police will question Datuk Seri Najib Razak before taking any enforcement action over the 1MDB investigation. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, July 3 ― Police will question former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak before taking any enforcement action over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) probe, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

“We have yet to obtain his statement for our investigations and we cannot exempt him from that process.

“We would be unable to complete our investigation papers if we do not do so,” he said after visiting the Selangor Contingent Headquarters Hari Raya open house today.

Asked if and when Najib would be detained Mohamad Fuzi said he could not provide such information.

However, he said the ex-PM would be called in to give his statement soon.

Last week, police revealed that the cash and luxury items seized from properties linked to Najib as part of the 1MDB investigations was valued at RM1.1 billion.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh revealed the appraised cost of 12,000 pieces of jewellery alone to be RM440 million, with their market price estimated at between RM660 million and RM880 million.