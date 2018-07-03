DAPSY Youth chief told to apologise to Dr M over Cabinet selection

DAP Socialist Youth chief Wong Kah Woh (pic) had criticised Dr Mahathir for not appointing Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen and Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming as full ministers. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 ― DAP Socialist Youth chief Wong Kah Woh has been told to apologise to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after he criticised the Prime Minister’s choice of Cabinet members.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth Selangor chief Adhif Syan Abdullah demanded the apology as he said Wong had described Dr Mahathir as being unfair and had ignored the views of Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties when assembling his Cabinet.

“We urge Wong to apologise to the prime minister, the whole Cabinet and the component parties for his immature behaviour,” Adhif said in a statement.

The Dengkil assemblyman added that Wong’s remarks last night about the latest Cabinet appointments was “contradictory, confusing and confrontational.”

Wong had criticised Dr Mahathir, who is also PPBM chairman, for not appointing Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen and Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming as full ministers.

Adhif said Wong was misleading the public over the distribution of Cabinet posts despite the fact that DAP has the second most number of appointments after PKR.

DAP has five full ministers, one less than PKR.

“This is clearly a confrontational move to pit supporters of the two component parties against each other, something we should avoid and instead be more focused on working together for the people,” Adhif said.

He said the appointment of ministers and deputy ministers was fair based on the racial composition of the country.

Adhif added that Wong should know that the appointments were the prerogative of the prime minister and he should have raised any dissatisfaction internally in PH.

“PPBM Youth Selangor welcomes differences in opinion but will not compromise on attempts to break up the family that we have built in Pakatan.”

Thirteen ministers and 23 deputy ministers took their oath of office yesterday. They included Chong who was appointed as Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister. Nga was left out.

Of the total 26 ministers, five are from the Chinese community, Indian (three), Kadazandusun (one), Lun Bawang (one) and Malays (16).

Dr Mahathir had said three more ministers would be appointed but they could be non-politicians.

Wong said last night the prime minister’s actions were not appropriate because the Cabinet list was not proportionate to the number of seats won by a party. DAP won 42 of the 113 seats PH represents in Parliament.

“In fact, such a decision also disrespects the suggestions made by the leadership of component parties,” Wong said in a statement.