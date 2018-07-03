Why were Malay women walking dogs? PAWS explains

A Google screenshot of Universiti Putra Malaysia. PAWS says it has an arrangement with UPM and its faculty of veterinary medicine for their students to study under the group’s resident veterinarian.

PETALING JAYA, July 3 ― A video of Malay women taking dogs for a walk was in fact of veterinary students bringing the canines out as part of their familiarisation training, said PAWS Animal Welfare Society.

Responding to questions about the video circulating online of the women walking the dogs in Subang Jaya, a PAWS administrator informed Malay Mail that the group were first year veterinary students from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).

“It is common practice for the students to walk the dogs to learn their behaviour and how to properly handle them.

“The students are also there to observe and learn about medical procedures,” the person said.

PAWS also added that it has an arrangement with UPM and its faculty of veterinary medicine for their students to study under the group’s resident veterinarian.

