PKR Srikandi chief says quit Perak Speaker race for greater good

IPOH, July 3 — PKR Srikandi chief Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail confirmed she was proposed as Perak Speaker, but withdrew for the greater good.

She said her decision was to ensure all votes go to eventual winner, Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham.

“This is to avoid the post from falling into Barisan Nasional’s hands,” she said in a statement.

Siti Aishah stressed that her decision was also in the public’s interest.

“As a young leader in Keadilan, we have been taught that position and power are not the main driving force,” she added.

She added that she previously accepted the proposal as it was initially understood that the role would go to PKR as DAP has five excos.

Siti Aishah claimed that her earlier outburst on Facebook was advice to the leadership that team spirit must be cultivated.

“The culture of monopolising power must not be practised in Pakatan Harapan and there must be respect for other leaders,” she said.

Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu responded to say the decision to propose Ngeh was made with consensus among Pakatan Harapan leadership.

“Yes there were some of us who were not happy with the candidate but we talked it out. After talking it out we move on,” he said.

Faizal said he would look for a position that best suit Siti Aishah.

“She has a bright future in politics,” he said.