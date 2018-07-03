Works minister pledges to fix dilapidated schools nationwide

Baru Bian speaks to reporters at the Works Ministry in Kuala Lumpur July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Some 245 dilapidated schools across the country that fall under the jurisdiction of the Works Ministry will see some improvements to their conditions, said newly installed minister Baru Bian today.

He said of the total, 158 of them were in the peninsula, 50 in Sarawak, and another 37 in Sabah.

Another 149 such schools fall under the purview of the Education Ministry.

“I am encouraged with the level of execution on several projects that were assigned to the ministry so far and we want to help others schools in need.

Baru explained that all schools classified as dilapidated within the peninsula have been put under his ministry’s jurisdiction, with several in Sabah and Sarawak still under the Education Ministry.

“I have suggested that if possible, we work together with other ministries, including the education ministry, as we want to help these dilapidated schools in all states, including Sabah and Sarawak.

“And we hope these projects can be executed in time and efficiently,” he added.