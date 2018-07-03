No new taskforce to replace STAGG, STING and STAFOC police task force

Stafoc personnel in action during a demonstration on Police Day in March. — Picture by Bernama

SHAH ALAM, July 3 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun confirmed today that the police will not form new police units to replace several elite taskforce set to be disbanded in an agency-wide revamp.

“We want to reorganise the existing assets to be incorporated into other departments that are lacking in resources.

“However this restructuring is not easy because we want to ensure the process would be effective in combating corruption when it is completed,” he said after visiting the Selangor Contingent Headquarters Hari Raya open house today.

The taskforce set to be disbanded were the Special Task Force for Anti-vice, Gaming and Gangsterism (STAGG), Special Task Force on Organised Crime (STAFOC), and Special Tactical Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING).

Allegations of corruption have been levelled at the three taskforces introduced during Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s administration.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has said the restructuring was to improve the agency’s performance and to restore public confidence in the police.

He said some affected personnel would be absorbed by the Narcotics Investigations Department, Criminal Investigations Department and the Commercial Crime Investigations Department.

Mohamad Fuzi said the agency-wide revamp would take time as they must refer to the Public Services Department for synchronisation upon completion.

“Since there will be no new taskforce following the dismantling of the three elite teams, each department could form their own strike teams instead.

“I have also instructed my officers to hold workshops to complete the restructuring process,” he said.