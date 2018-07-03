Zeti stays mum on claim she knew of RM2.6b in Najib’s account

Najib claimed that Zeti (pic) was aware of the funds in his bank account prior to the 13th General Election, but did not raise questions about it. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz today declined to comment when asked if she knew about the RM2.6 billion in the bank account of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“I’m not going to comment on that now because it’s a case...I cannot comment on that now. But at some point, you will get the comment,” she told reporters after the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) meeting here today.

News portal Malaysiakini reported that Najib claimed that Zeti was aware of the funds in his bank account prior to the 13th General Election (GE13), but did not raise questions about it.

Najib said if the BNM had some doubts about the source of the funds then, he expected them to inform him.

“But nothing of that sort happened. So I assumed all along that it was fine,” Najib was quoted as saying by the news portal.

Earlier, asked about the details of the meeting with the management of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) yesterday, Zeti said in the two-hour meeting she was briefed about their respective functions, activities and areas of operation.

“No briefing on the roadmap yet. We can have more briefings in the subsequent days,” said Zeti.

Zeti was appointed as PNB group chairman effective July 1, replacing Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar who retired from the post on June 30. — Bernama